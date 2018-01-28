 ‘Science Student’ not banned — but radio stations may be sanctioned for playing it – TheCable | Nigeria Today
‘Science Student’ not banned — but radio stations may be sanctioned for playing it – TheCable

TheCable

'Science Student' not banned — but radio stations may be sanctioned for playing it
TheCable
The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says it did not ban rapper Olamide Adedeji's controversial song, 'Science Student', but may sanction radio stations for airing it. Armstrong Idachaba, director of broadcast monitoring at NBC, told TheCable
