Scores Killed, Injured In Fresh Attacks On Kaduna Communities

No less than 10 persons have been feared killed with many others sustaining severe injuries in new attacks on two communities in Kaduna State, a credible online newspaper said on Saturday.

Premium Times gathered that properties were also looted and houses razed during the predawn attacks which occurred in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, about 125 kilometres west of Kaduna town.

It is understood that the attacks bore the marks of killer herdsmen.

Speaking on the incident, an eyewitness said; “the herdsmen entered the villages between Friday night and early Saturday morning and killed about 10 people.”

Confirming the attacks when contacted, the Kaduna State police commissioner, Agyole Abeh agreed that the communities were attacked but said only four were killed and five injured.

“We have since deployed ‘Operation Dofaji’ and other police components to the area,” Mr. Abeh said.

Witnesses disclosed that the armed intruders stormed the village of Dangaji around 8:00 p.m. Friday, killing many and leaving several injured.

Another attack in a nearby community of Unguwar Gajere was also hit in a predawn assault by the unidentified suspects, who are still at large at the time of filing this report on Saturday evening.

It was in Unguwar Gajere, which falls under Kutemeshi District, that the attackers killed 10 people on Saturday morning, witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear why the attackers struck in the two villages.

