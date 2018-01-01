Scores reportedly killed as gunmen attack Rivers community – Daily Post Nigeria
|
|
Scores reportedly killed as gunmen attack Rivers community
Daily Post Nigeria
No fewer than 15 persons have been reportedly killed in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State by a group of gunmen on Monday. DAILY POST gathered that the victims were accosted and killed on their return from the Cross Over …
Gunmen attack Rivers community, 15 feared killed
