SDC X Ikon X LadiPoe – More To Life

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

SDC X Ikon X LadiPoe – More To Life To mark the start of another year, SDC x Ladipoe x Ikon release ‘More To Life’ A song reflecting on some of the lessons they picked up over the past year and their mind state for the year ahead More To Life follows on from a successful 2017, which saw Ladipoe signing to […]

