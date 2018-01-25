 Sea pirates kill 2 policemen, cart away arms, boats in Bayelsa | Nigeria Today
Sea pirates kill 2 policemen, cart away arms, boats in Bayelsa

Unknown gunmen suspected to be sea pirates at the wee hours of Tuesday attacked a Marine Police base in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, killing two policemen on guard duties. The state Police Commissioner, Asuquo Amba, who confirmed the development, said the pirates also made away with two units of 200 Horsepower boats. “At […]

