Seal Denies Sexual Battery Allegation As Neighbor Claims He Forcefully Groped Her

British singer-songwriter, Olusegun Adeola Samuel, better known as Seal, has adamantly denied allegations of sexual battery made against him by his former Malibu neighbour Tracey Birdsall.

The singer is under investigation for sexual battery after his neighbor accused him of forcefully kissing and groping her in 2016, TMZ quoted authorities as saying.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened the investigation after the neighbor, Birdsall, who is an actress, claimed Seal forced himself on her in his kitchen in November 2016.

She alleged that Seal “lunged” at her in his home, attempted to kiss her, groped her breasts, and belittled her – insinuating that she wanted sexual attention because of the way she dressed. She “demanded he stop.”

She said he then convinced her to sit next to him on the couch, at which point he begin to “make fun of what she was wearing” and started groping her again.

Birdsall said she left then and “did not have contact with Seal again,” adding that she decided to report the incident to the police after hearing about Seal encouraging women to come forward with stories of sexual harassment.

However, in a statement, Seal said he “vehemently denies” the allegations and that he “intends to vigorously defend himself.”

"Seal vehemently denies the recent accusations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct of more than a year ago," said a statement by the singer's representative. "He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations."

