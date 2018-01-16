 Seal reportedly under Investigation for Sexual Battery & Assault | Nigeria Today
Seal reportedly under Investigation for Sexual Battery & Assault

Posted on Jan 16, 2018

British singer/songwriter Olusegun Adeola Samuel popularly known as Seal in being investigated on charges of sexual battery and assault, according to a new report by TMZ. Seal’s former neighbor in his LA home, actress Tracey Birdsall told TMZ that the singer came on to her in the fall of 2016 when she went over to […]

The post Seal reportedly under Investigation for Sexual Battery & Assault appeared first on BellaNaija.

