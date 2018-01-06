Searching for love?

Networking/ Sponsorship

•Chinedu, an undergraduate of Federal Poly, Nekede, wants well meaning Nigerians to help pay his school fees. 07038085435

•Miracle from Anambra state, but resides in Benue state with his parents, needs financial assistance, of N800,000 from well meaning Nigerians for his education and also for his father’s business. 08130757066

•Daniel 24, from Ghana, needs a lady in Lagos that can employ him as an house help. 08142372211

•Moses 32, a graduate from Edo state, needs someone who can help him secure a job within Bayesa. 08138510845

Links

•Kosi wants to link up with her friend, Sophia Nnenna Okorie. 08095610062

•Sam .A, wants to link up with Felicia Ochonogor,his former neighbour and friend, in Benin, Edo state, between 1980-81, who won gold medal in Festac 77.08037264366 •Francis Zakari, from OgbadioLGA,in Benue, wants to link up with his friend Cally Terwase Ikpe.07061032333

Friends

Searching Male

•Kinsgsly 26, employed, from Enugu State, but resides in Abuja, needs educated female friends aged 19 and above.08035442516

Lovers

Searching Female

•Flourish 24, sexy, pretty needs a rich man who can take care of her for a relationship. 07084824933, 07064199682

•Victory 34, tall and fair in complexion, a Catholic, needs a matured man, aged 35-43, for marriage preferably a Catholic.07038742654 •Doris 23, needs a sexy man for a relationship.08144692028

Searching Male

•Aco 40, from Imo State but resides in Edo State needs a good mannered lady, aged 25-35, for a relationship that will lead to marriage.08068256247

•Simon 35, a graduate, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a lady, who is employed or into business, aged 30, for a serious relationship.08057277256

•A guy 34, in Lagos needs a pretty working class girl withing Lagos aged 23-29 for a serious relationship 08022503211

•Emeka 30, and resides in Delta State, needs a fat and good lady, for a serious relationship aged 19-29. 09069712574

•Emerald employed, from Anambra State but resides in Abuja, needs an employed lady, who is ready to settle down as soon as possible, for a relationship.08106957910

•Oghale 60, and resides in Oleh Delta State, needs a matured and employed lady, aged 35 and above, for a relationship. 07039572946

•Joel 31, a graduate and resides in Ogun State, needs a lady, aged 20-27, in Lagos, Benue, Ogun or Abuja for a serious relationship. 08062773191

• A guy in Lagos need pretty girl aged 22-28 for a serious relationship 08133786509

•Michael 23, tall, gentle, erotic and a student, from lmo State, needs a lady, for love affairs.09071402933

•John resides in Abuja, needs a lady, in Abuja, for a relationship.08035939598, 07058288829

•Akpos 25, light dark in complexion, employed and resides in Abuja, needs a matured and comfortable lady, who is rich, cute, pretty, sexy, caring, good looking, humble and well educated for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage.08104882828

•Phil 33,resides in Lagos, needs a God fearing and rich lady, for a relationship. 08104058833

•Adams 27, resides in Abuja, needs a good looking Muslim lady, for a relationship that can lead to marriage,aged18 -25. 08115585358,08164015585

•John 27, and resides in Abuja, needs a lady who also resides in Abuja, for a relationship.08035939598

•Timothy 34,athletic built, needs a divorcee with or without kids for a mature relationship. 08126657400

•Xej 31 resides in Warri, needs a discreet no strings attached lady,for a relationship.07084824180

•David 30, sexy, handsome and a graduate from Abia State, needs a God fearing lady from any tribe, aged 22-30, for serious relationship. 07030986742

•Ade 30 a banker, Yoruba by tribe and resides in Lagos, needs a Yoruba lady, who resides in USA, aged 22-30, for a serious relationship. 08050851248

•James 25, from Delta state, needs a slim, romantic, erotic beautiful, intelligent and fun to be with lady, in Delta state, aged 21-24, for a serious relationship.08038987585, 07037923560

•Nwa 28,fair in complexion, average height, slim, handsome, hard working and from Abatete, Anambra state, needs a force lady, aged 18-35, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 08103582390,09083896553

•Salv 58, 5.6ft tall, divorced, a businessman, and resides in Lagos, needs a lady, aged 36-43, for marriage.08057002189

•Hillary 22, dark in complexion, employed,from Enugu but reside in Abuja, needs a lady, aged 20-23, who is tall, for a relationship. 09052559249,07016456773

•Michael 43, needs a pretty, smart and industrious lady, for a relationship that can lead to marriage.07018816691, 08132310960

•Teniade 31, Genotype AA, employed and resides in Abeokuta, needs a God fearing lady, aged 35-40, for a serious relationship. 09058905286

•Kuku 34, resides in Ojodu Berger Lagos, needs a lady, aged 30-45, for a romantic relationship.07068510233

Sugar Cares

Searching Male

•Godspower 37, resides in Warri needs a sugar mummy.08167044309

•James 30, resides in PH, needs a sugar mummy for a relationship.09060111537, 08038527089

•Christian 48, from River State, needs a caring and romantic sugar mummy, who can help him financially. 08161314844

•Precious an undergraduate from Owerri, needs a good sugar mummy who can support him financially in his academics.08037602138 •Azubuike 40, 5.7ft tall, dark in complexion and from Delta state, needs a rich and beautiful sugar mummy,aged 30-50, for a relationship.08155068194 •Demola 38, strong and agile, needs a mature sugar mummy, for a romantic relationship in Ibadan 08185944141,08065515753

•Paul a masters student in Ui, Ibadan need a sugar mummy who can assist financially and get utmost love in return. 08065515753

