Season opener: Kastina Utd, Pillars share points.

It was a no victor no vanquished situation Saturday as Kano Pillars and Kastina United played out a 2-2 draw in the opener of the new season. The match which is the only one scheduled for the day lived up to its billing as both teams fought to the finish in an attempt to avoid starting on a losing note. Pillars Junior Lokosa made a major statement when he scored the first goal of the season and signaled his desire to compete among goal scorers of the season.

While Pillars enjoyed the honour of leading by a lone goal to the end of the first half, the music soon changed when they homers grabbed an equaliser on return of the second half thanks to Ajana Chinedu.

Pillars however restored their lead in the 61st minute after Alassan Ibrahim scored. The Kano side looked set as at the 83rd minute to run away with three points even saving penalty against Kastina United, but bagging the first red card through Victor Dennis. It was not until the 94th minute however that Destiny Ashadi of Kastina United scored a penalty to level up leaving the score at 2-2.

Pillars believe it was a match they should have won but for last minute change of destiny, noting however that it was a good outing all the same.

“We are supposed to win this match, but “Destiny” changed. Over all it was a fantastic start of this year #NPFL season” the club dished out on social media shortly after the final whistle.

All eyes will be on new comers Go Round FC as they take on Wikki Tourist on Sunday just as returnees Heartland keep a date with Akwa United in Uyo. Kwara United tackle visiting Tornadoes. In other ties, Ifeanyi Ubah will slug it out with Yobe Stars. MFM take on Abia Warriors while league defending champions Plateau United lock horns with Nasarawa United.

