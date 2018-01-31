 SEC probe: Panel recommends Gwarzo’s dismissal – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
SEC probe: Panel recommends Gwarzo’s dismissal – Vanguard

SEC probe: Panel recommends Gwarzo's dismissal
The Administrative Panel of Inquiry into allegations of violation of Public Service Rules by suspended Director-General (D-G) of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, has recommended his dismissal from public service. Minister
