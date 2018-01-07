 Second term: Group canvasses support for Buhari, Masari | Nigeria Today
Second term: Group canvasses support for Buhari, Masari

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A Katsina-based political association, Masari Restoration Awareness Forum, says it is committed to support President Buhari and Gov. Aminu Masari for a second term in office. Alhaji Sabo Hassan, the state’s chairman, made the declaration when he addressed members of the forum at its annual meeting in Daura on Sunday.

