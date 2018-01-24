Second Term: You Are Distracting Buhari – Lai Mohammed Replies OBJ
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has responded to Tuesday’s statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in which he advised incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari not to run for second term. The Minister replied the ex-president in a Wednesday statement. He said those discussing the second term ambition which Buhari had not declared […]
The post Second Term: You Are Distracting Buhari – Lai Mohammed Replies OBJ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!