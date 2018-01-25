Secondus: Obasanjo’s letter is a red card for this ineptitude government

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus says the letter credited to ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo to president Muhammadu Buhari is a red card for this ineptitude government.

Secondus made this known during a meeting between members of the PDP National Working Committee and former ministers who served under the PDP regime.

Secondus hinted that the PDP was putting all the necessary strategies together, and he assured the former ministers that come 2019, Nigerians will vote for PDP.

Secondus said the PDP is wiling to save Nigeria from total collapse. According to Secondus the government of APC and the APC itself have become a lame duck after former President Obasanjo released a political tsunami and verdict on the government

He said Obasanjo’s letter is a testimony of the corruption and injustice currently happenings in the government and the country.

“It is red card for this ineptitude government and we all support Obasanjo’s position.” he said

He advised those who are interested in contesting for one office or the other to do so saying the party door was wide open.

“The best way to go from where we found ourselves today is to make sure that we conduct very transparent elections, be it the congresses or the primaries.

“I want to assure that the old system of imposition or any other thing that will go contrary to our constitution will be far off from the NWC members, we will not go that way.

“We will go strictly and abide by our constitution and our rules. That is the promise of the NWC. Our laws must be obeyed, our rules must be obeyed, we must follow them in order to restore confidence to our people

“And we discovered that the only way to do it is to devolve power to the grassroots. And our slogan explained it all, power to the people. So the people at home can decide, not the people in Abuja or NWC.

“Let the people at the various constituents and states decide who will represent them, it will make the election easy for us.”

