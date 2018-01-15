Secondus: PDP Will Be Fair to All

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to be fair to all stakeholders of the party notwithstanding the area of the country they come from or period spent in the party in all decision making.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus, who made the pledge, also promised that the party in the run up to the 2019 general election, would avoid impunity and imposition of candidates.

Secondus was speaking last Saturday at a ‘Unity rally’ organised by its Agaie/ Lapai Local Government Area branch of the party in Niger State where nearly 600 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to the PDP.

Represented by the National Financial Secretary of the party, Abdullahi Maibasira, Secondus said the new leadership of the party would ensure transparency and accountability in all that it would do, adding that “every stakeholder will be carried along in decision making.

“My leadership will be fair to all so that we will win the 2019 general election at all levels.”

The party leader assured Nigerians that a PDP government at the state and federal levels would fight hunger, poverty and insecurity which he described as major problems facing Nigerians today.

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, addressing the party supporters, said PDP was prepared to tackle the APC for 2019 elections in the state and the country at large.

According to him, “We will resist any form of intimidation put on our way to reclaiming power at all levels of governance in the country.”

Aliyu said already, a committee had been put in place to ensure victory for the PDP in 2019 general election, saying the membership of the party would soon be unveiled before charging PDP members to be united so as to be able to confront the ruling APC with one voice.

The former governor warned the party faithful against cross-carpeting after primaries, saying those who remained, despite pains and humiliation, would be applauded and compensated.

He reminded the people that his eight-year administration in the state had respect for the traditional institutions because of their crucial roles in the society, disclosing also that he never left salary debts for the new APC government to pay.

The state chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Tanko Beji, who received the nearly 600 defectors from the APC, apologised for the past mistakes of the party which foisted the APC on the people of the state, saying: “We have learnt our lessons.”

Beji therefore urged the party supporters to obtain their voter cards to enable them vote in the 2019 elections.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

