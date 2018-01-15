Security agents giving cover to herdsmen, cultists others – Sen. Shehu Sani

Kaduna state Senator Shehu Sani has accused the political class of providing cover and immunity to herdsmen, cultists groups, thugs and Ethnic militia, calling them the military wing of the political class and establishment.

Senator Sani in an elaborate Facebook post on Monday also accused security operatives of only acting against violent groups when there is a public uproar.

“Violence remains an integral and inherent component of the political scheme, strategy and calculations of the bourgeoisie political class. Whether it’s armed Herdsmen, Thugs, Cultist group or Ethnic militia. These criminal groups directly or indirectly help advance the political interest of the elite political class.

“They help thrust them to power or retain power. The bourgeoisie political class will naturally distance themselves from these criminal gangs but these gangs are products the political establishment breeds and discreetly align with and financially sustain,” he said.

Continuing he said “Security apparatus of the state gives cover and immunity to violent groups as long as they are helping to advance the interest of the political establishment.

“Security operatives only act against violent groups when there is a public uproar. And when they act they act superficially to avert a popular uprising. They parade suspects to douse tension and then nothing changes.

“All armed clandestine groups have patrons in the upper echelon of the political order. Armed groups exist as an invisible state within a state. Armed groups with specialty in mass murder, like assassins enjoy patronage from a section of the political elite,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

