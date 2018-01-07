Security forces kill suspected notorious kidnapper, Wani
Mr Don Wani, the suspected militant leader alleged to have masterminded the brutal murder of 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers, on Jan. 1, has been shot dead.
A security source confirmed that he was killed in a combined operation by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Army at a border town between Rivers and Imo.
The source said the development happened at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Rivers Director of DSS, Mr Tosin Ajayi, declined comment on the information when contacted by Newsmen .
“No comment for now,” he said.
