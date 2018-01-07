 Security forces kill suspected notorious kidnapper, Wani | Nigeria Today
Security forces kill suspected notorious kidnapper, Wani

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mr Don Wani, the suspected militant leader alleged to have masterminded the brutal murder of 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers, on Jan. 1,  has been  shot dead.

A security source confirmed that he was killed in a combined operation by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Army at a border town between Rivers and Imo.

Nigerian police

The source said the  development happened at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The  Rivers Director of DSS,  Mr Tosin Ajayi, declined  comment  on the information when contacted by  Newsmen .

“No comment for now,” he said.

 

