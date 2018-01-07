 Security forces kill Wani, Rivers suspected cult leader | Nigeria Today
Security forces kill Wani, Rivers suspected cult leader

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Mr Don Wani, the suspected militant leader alleged to have masterminded the brutal murder of 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers, on Jan. 1, has been shot dead. A security source confirmed that he was killed in a combined operation by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Army at a border town between Rivers and Imo.

