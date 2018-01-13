 SEE First Photos From Singer Omawumi’s Traditional Wedding In Warri – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
SEE First Photos From Singer Omawumi’s Traditional Wedding In Warri – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

SEE First Photos From Singer Omawumi's Traditional Wedding In Warri
Information Nigeria
Singer Omawumi has officially become Mrs Yusuf as she marries the love of her life Tosin Yusuf today in Warri, Delta state. Omawumi had her first child for Tosin Yusuf back in 2012 but didn't make the marriage offical until much later when the two got
