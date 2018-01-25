See How To Tell Federal Government To Come & Fix Your Damaged Roads Via Twitter
This was tweeted by President Buhari’s special assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad. He said: The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has commenced repairs of damaged sections of federal roads across the country. Citizens can tweet pictures of bad roads and tag @FedRoadsNGR on Twitter for prompt attention.
