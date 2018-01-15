See Lovely Photos From Banky W & Adesua Etomi’s Honeymoon In Jamaica

Nigerian Singer, Banky W and Adesua whose wedding appeared to be the biggest celebrity wedding in 2017 are enjoying good time together at Royal Carribbean in Montego Bae, Jamaica as part of their honeymoon moments

The couple shared some lovely photos on Instagram to continue the great spotlight they have been enjoying before, during and after their wedding.

Recall that Banky W revealed that they will be having their honeymoon in January and he made this known when he replied a fan who wondered why all his groomsmen and Adesua’s bridesmaids are still in South Africa with them.

But the actor revealed it was a bridal party not their honeymoon.

See photos below;

