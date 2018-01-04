See Photo of Chibok Schoolgirl Rescued from Boko Haram Terrorists Today

Nigeria Army Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014. Preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pugo is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls. […]

