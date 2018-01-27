See Reekado Banks Reaction About New Sex Dolls – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
See Reekado Banks Reaction About New Sex Dolls
P.M. News
Mavin records ”Move” crooner Reekado Banks who had some bottled up issues with Lil Kesh says he actually said too much about the singer and has now put the whole drama behind him. In an interview with Vibes.ng the singer also revealed what he thinks …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!