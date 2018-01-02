 See The Cat Born With 2 Faces And 3 Eyes In South Africa (Photos+Video) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The Cat Born With 2 Faces And 3 Eyes In South Africa (Photos+Video)

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Video, Weird News/Gist, World | 0 comments

Meet Bettie Bee, a cat born with 2 faces and 3 eyes in South Africa on the 12th of December 2017. Bettie Bee was born in in Eastern Cape, South Africa alongside two other kittens, but her siblings were normal. It turned out that her double face made it difficult for her to nurse, which […]

The post See The Cat Born With 2 Faces And 3 Eyes In South Africa (Photos+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.