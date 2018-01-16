See The Dead Body Of Isoakpaefid Second-In-Command And Spiritualist Killed By Nigerian Army

Ukanafun: Isoakpaefid Second-In-Command and Spiritualist killed by Nigerian Army According to a report by Ekemini Simon, The gallant troops of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army has in the early hours of today, Tuesday 16 January 2018 recorded another success in their bid to restore peace to the terrorized axis of Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo Local Government […]

The post See The Dead Body Of Isoakpaefid Second-In-Command And Spiritualist Killed By Nigerian Army appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

