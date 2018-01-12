See The Face Of ”Osama” The Man Who Stabbed A16-Year-Old Girl For Rejecting Him (Photos)

The guy who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl, Alero Eyesan on her thigh for rejecting his advances has been arrested, according to reports. The suspect popularly known as ‘Osama’ has reportedly been transferred to Police Headquarters in Asaba, Delta state this morning. The teenage girl whom he stabbed on the 31st of December, 2017 died […]

The post See The Face Of "Osama" The Man Who Stabbed A16-Year-Old Girl For Rejecting Him (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

