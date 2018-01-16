Selebano misses disciplinary hearing – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Selebano misses disciplinary hearing
Times LIVE
The decision by former Gauteng health department head Barney Selebano to "take the sword" and resign means his Gauteng disciplinary hearing into his role in the Esidimeni tragedy will never be completed. The doctor had been charged with "gross …
Mixed reactions from Esidimeni families over Barney Selebano's resignation
Parliament welcomes Gauteng health boss' resignation
Suspended Gauteng Health Dept head Dr Selebano resigns
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!