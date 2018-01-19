Selena Gomez Just Made This Smoking Hot Activewear Commercial [Video]

Selena Gomez officially joined the PUMA fam in November.

Now, three months later, the brand ambassador is showing off their En Pointe collection.

Bringing the ballet-inspired collection out of the dance studio and into her everyday, on-the-go lifestyle, Gomez modelled the sneakers, training tights, silk shorts and sports bras designed for the confident woman.

With Millennial Pink woven throughout the campaign, here’s a mashup of behind the scenes footage from the official shoot:

The En Pointe collection was first inspired by the work PUMA did with the New York City Ballet, after gaining insight into what a dancer needs to be at their best during hours of rehearsals and performances.

The result? A trio of sneakers highlighted by linear elements, wide strapping, and woven details pulled from ballet technique; pleating, rib textures, and buoyant fabrics create structure, while metal details and sporty trims emphasise motion.

Enter the pastel range of Phenom Lo Satin, Fierce Satin and Phenom Satin:

Here’s the full campaign:

Intrigued? The En Pointe collection will be available in South African PUMA stores soon, so check in here for updates.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

