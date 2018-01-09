Sen. Zargo joins Pro Tempore race – The New Dawn Liberia
|
Sen. Zargo joins Pro Tempore race
The New Dawn Liberia
Lofa County Senator Stephen J. H. Zargo has declared his intention to join the race for Senate Pro Tempore due to be held at the Liberian Senate on Monday, 15 January. Speaking at a press conference Monday, 8 January at his office at Capitol Building …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!