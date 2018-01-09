 Sen. Zargo joins Pro Tempore race – The New Dawn Liberia | Nigeria Today
Sen. Zargo joins Pro Tempore race – The New Dawn Liberia

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Africa

Sen. Zargo joins Pro Tempore race
The New Dawn Liberia
Lofa County Senator Stephen J. H. Zargo has declared his intention to join the race for Senate Pro Tempore due to be held at the Liberian Senate on Monday, 15 January. Speaking at a press conference Monday, 8 January at his office at Capitol Building

