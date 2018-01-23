Senate accuses NNPC of operating $137m illegal bank account

The Senate has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of operating an illegal bank account worth about $137 million.

Speaking through a Point of Order at Tuesday plenary, Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory, Dino Melaye (APC Kogi West), alleged that the account is being operated by NNPC and some expatriates in the oil industry under the name of a registered company, Brass NLG Limited.

The lawmaker insisted that the account is controlled by the Federal Government.

According to him, the account which ought to be domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is with Key Stone Bank without Bank Verification Number (BVN).

While alleging that $4 million was recently withdrawn from the account, he put the total balance in the account at $137 million.

He said: “While some individuals and government appointees would continue to steal, we have decided to continue to expose corruption in public life.

“This morning I draw to the attention of the Nigerian Senate to suspected colossal, monumental corruption in NNPC.

“A company was registered with the name Brass NLG limited with the Federal Government having controlling shares and we have some Italians, Belgians, French people who are shareholders with the Federal Government in controlling shares of about 50 percent.

“It is known fact that once you have a joint venture, the account of such joint venture should be domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria. But in this case, that was not what happened. An account was opened with Key Stone Bank, this account has no BVN and there have been periodic withdrawal.

“The last withdrawal from that account was to the tune of $4 million. As I speak to you, the balance of that account as at today is $137 million”.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki who presided over the session, asked the lawmaker to bring a substantive motion on the matter at the next legislative sitting.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Senate accuses NNPC of operating $137m illegal bank account appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

