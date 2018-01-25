Senate Advocates Impeachment of Non-performing President, Governors – THISDAY Newspapers
Senate Advocates Impeachment of Non-performing President, Governors
The Senate wednesday advocated the impeachment of any president and governors who do not act in line with their constitutional mandates. Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia PDP) said this while contributing to the debate on a bill seeking to prescribe …
