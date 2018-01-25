 Senate Advocates Impeachment of Non-performing President, Governors – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Advocates Impeachment of Non-performing President, Governors – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Senate Advocates Impeachment of Non-performing President, Governors
THISDAY Newspapers
The Senate wednesday advocated the impeachment of any president and governors who do not act in line with their constitutional mandates. Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia PDP) said this while contributing to the debate on a bill seeking to prescribe
Stop distracting Buhari, FG tells ObasanjoNew Telegraph Newspaper
Plot to sack Saraki thickensVanguard
Senate leader differs with Abaribe on impeachment of presidentDaily Trust
The Punch
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.