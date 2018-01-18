Senate Begins Probe Of Hajj Commission, Silent On Past Probe
Senate yesterday began a fresh probe of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in respect of alleged extortion and imposition of charges, among other hardships inflicted on pilgrims. The upper legislative chamber, made the vow at the beginning of a two-day public hearing by its Adhoc Committee on Accommodation, Logistics, Feeding Offshore and Onshore […]
