 Senate Begins Probe Of Hajj Commission, Silent On Past Probe | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Begins Probe Of Hajj Commission, Silent On Past Probe

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senate yesterday began a fresh probe of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in respect of alleged extortion and imposition of charges, among other hardships inflicted on pilgrims. The upper legislative chamber, made the vow at the beginning of a two-day public hearing by its Adhoc Committee on Accommodation, Logistics, Feeding Offshore and Onshore […]

The post Senate Begins Probe Of Hajj Commission, Silent On Past Probe appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.