Senate gives IGP 14 Days Ultimatum to Arrest Herdsmen
The Senate has given the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris 14 days ultimatum to arrest and investigate the perpetrators of Benue killings. This position is sequel to the consideration of a report of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the Current Security Infrastructure in Nigeria. The committee had on Friday last […]
Comments
