Senate Gives Inspector General of Polic 14 Days To Arrest Perpetrators Of Benue Attacks (Video)

The Senate has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, to investigate and arrest the perpetrators of the attacks in Benue state that led to the death of over 73 persons. The two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, condemned the wanton attacks by suspected herdsmen as […]

