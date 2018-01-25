 Senate Investigates Alleged $784.2m Scam In Oil Coy – Leadership Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Investigates Alleged $784.2m Scam In Oil Coy – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Senate Investigates Alleged $784.2m Scam In Oil Coy
Leadership Newspapers
Senate yesterday directed its Committees on Public Accounts and Gas to clinically probe into the activities of the Brass LNG and the complicity therein as well as the alleged financial fraud to the tune of $784, 265, 947.54 in the company. The
Senate probes Brass LNG over alleged $784m fraudVanguard
NNPC's $137m stuck in banks, Senate panel allegesThe Punch
Senate probes Brass LNG accountThe Nation Newspaper
Buzz Reporters (press release) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.