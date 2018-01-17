Senate knocks committee over fuel subsidy probe

The Senate on Wednesday came down hard on its Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) for turning out a shoddy report on alleged illegal fuel subsidy payment.

The Senate had directed the committee to resume from its end of the year break and conduct investigation into the persistent fuel scarcity and the alleged subsidy payment.

However, at the investigative hearing held on January 4, the chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Marafa, curiously removed probe of the alleged subsidy payment from the agenda.

Those that were invited to the hearing included the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru and other top officials in the oil and gas sector.

Also invited were the various oil marketing groups.

After going through the report on the hearing, as submitted by the Marafa -led committee, the senators discovered that the report was silent on the alleged illegal subsidy payment.

Both Kachikwu and Baru had stated before the committee that the landing cost for petrol is N171 per litre, while the product is being sold at an official price of N145 per litre.

They admitted that the cost differential of N26 per litre is being paid by government as subsidy without stating who authorised the payment.

Thus, it is obvious that the subsidy is being paid without appropriation by the National Assembly.

Faulting the report, the lawmakers said the document failed the integrity and credibility test by not revealing those that authorised the subsidy payment.

After a lengthy debate, the Senate subsequently directed the committee to go back and do a more thorough investigation on the actual volume of petrol being imported into the country as well as identify causes of the perennial fuel scarcity.

The Senate also directed its committee on Public Accounts to complement the Marafa committee by conducting an open investigation into payments and receipts in new fuel subsidy regime.

Coming through a motion by Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West), the lawmakers pointed out that it is sheer irresponsibility for the executive arm to spend money on subsidy without appropriation by the National Assembly.

Melaye described the actions of the executive arm as brazen acts of corruption, stressing that the country would be entrenching corruption if the trend is allowed to continue.

The senator suggested that the executive arm and the beneficiaries of the illegal subsidy payments must be made to refund all monies spent without appropriation.

The post Senate knocks committee over fuel subsidy probe appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

