Senate Orders NNPC To End Fuel Queues In Seven Days
The senate has ordered the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure fuel queues across the country disappear within the next seven days. The order was given today at plenary while receiving the report of the senate committee on petroleum downstream. Senator Kabiru Marafa while citing order 43, gave a feedback on the committee’s meeting […]
The post Senate Orders NNPC To End Fuel Queues In Seven Days appeared first on Timeofgist.
