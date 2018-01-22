 Senate President, Bukola Saraki Inspects Federal Projects In His Senatorial District (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Senate President, Bukola Saraki Inspects Federal Projects In His Senatorial District (Photos)

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senate President, Bukola Saraki conducted on-the-spot inspections of two federal projects in his Senatorial District, Kwara Central. The first is the construction of the Afon/Aboto road to Oyo State boundary at Asa LGA. While the other is the ongoing construction of Ganmo/Offa Garage road.  

