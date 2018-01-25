 Senate probes alleged $784.2m fraud in oil coy | Nigeria Today
Senate probes alleged $784.2m fraud in oil coy

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committees on Public Accounts, and Gas to carry out a holistic investigation into the activities of Brass LNG and the complicity therein, as well as the alleged financial fraud worth $784, 265, 947.54. The upper legislative chamber, which gave the instruction following a motion titled, “Monumental corruption at the NNPC” by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

