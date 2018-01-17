 Senate set to tackle corruption in Hajj Commission | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate set to tackle corruption in Hajj Commission

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senate says it is poised to unraveling alleged extortion and imposition of charges, among other hardships inflicted on pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). The upper legislative chamber, made the vow at the beginning of a two-day public hearing by the its Adhoc Committee on Accommodation, Logistics, Feeding Offshore and Onshore of Nigeria Pilgrims held in Abuja on Wednesday. Chairman of the Committee, Sen.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.