Senate urges CBN, NDIC to educate Nigerians on Bit-coin danger – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Senate urges CBN, NDIC to educate Nigerians on Bit-coin danger
Vanguard
The Senate on Tuesday, urged Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other stakeholders to made deliberate effort to educate the public on the dangers of Bit-coin as a store of value in Nigeria. Saraki. It said that all news platforms and in various …
Senate probes spread of bitcoin, 'ponzi' schemes
Senate to probe arbitrary bank charges
'I like to count my money', says Na'Allah as senators speak on 'dangers' of bitcoin
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!