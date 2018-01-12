Senator David Mark Built and Donated Multi Million Naira Catholic Church in Benue State
Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has constructed a 3,000-seat church to St Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo Diocese. Former Nigeria’s Senate President, David Mark, has built and donated a multi-million Naira church to his community in the Oturkpo area of Benue State. The 3,000-seat capacity building for St. Augustine Catholic Church would be formally dedicated […]
