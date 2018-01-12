Senator David Mark Built and Donated Multi Million Naira Catholic Church in Benue State

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has constructed a 3,000-seat church to St Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo Diocese. Former Nigeria’s Senate President, David Mark, has built and donated a multi-million Naira church to his community in the Oturkpo area of Benue State. The 3,000-seat capacity building for St. Augustine Catholic Church would be formally dedicated […]

The post Senator David Mark Built and Donated Multi Million Naira Catholic Church in Benue State appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

