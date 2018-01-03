 Senator Hope Uzodinma tells Igbo leaders what to do ahead of 2019 elections | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator Hope Uzodinma tells Igbo leaders what to do ahead of 2019 elections

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, Hope Uzodinma has called on Igbo leaders at home and Diaspora to re-align themselves for 2019 elections by putting on their thinking caps. He said, it was needful for the South East geopolitical zone to be repositioned for presidency in 2023, noting that such could happen if Igbo leaders get their […]

Senator Hope Uzodinma tells Igbo leaders what to do ahead of 2019 elections

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.