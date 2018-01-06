Senator Mamora Rescued at Last!

For Senator Olorunnibe Mamora, this is surely a happy moment for him as his dwindling political career was salvaged.

The former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly was among others that their names were released the penultimate week for Federal Government board appointments.

The senator, who only recently made his intention known to contest the number one job of Ogun State, was announced as the chairman of Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre.

Spyglass gathered the appointment came at the right time, saving him from total political oblivion he had suffered tremendously until his name was announced to head the relatively unknown agency.

Since he left the Senate he had been left in the cold while his political calculations had faltered. And it appeared his political adventure in Nigeria has been marked by uncertainties. We gathered that he may have given up on his hope as the political reality starred him in the face.

But like a typical Nigerian politician that he is, the man has refused to give up. He took the bull by the horns and threw his hat into the ring for the number one job of Ogun State in 2019. However, a source confirmed that this is just a decoy to remain relevant in the scheme of things as he has no clout for the sensitive position. While many said it might amount to building castle in the air and yet another of his series of losses as his political party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has zoned the governorship ticket to Ogun West, while Mamora comes from Ogun East. It’s also a known fact that his godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is throwing his weight behind Senator Solomon Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, who is from Yewa.

Since he left the Senate, representing Lagos East senatorial district in 2011, he has lost his political relevance with series of losses as his ambition to keep afloat floundered.

Then he was considered as one of the few political gladiators not only in Lagos but in the entire South-West owing largely to his loyalty to Tinubu but since then he is yet to taste any of the dream political positions, even has his name featured prominently on some appointments’ list.

Especially after he was dropped as a non-career ambassadorial nominee.

