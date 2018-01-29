Senator Shehu Sani criticizes defense minister over herdsmen comments

Senator Shehu Sani from Kaduna state has criticized the comments made by the minister of Defence Mansur Danali, where he suggested that recent massacre of innocent people by suspected Fulani herdsmen in parts of the country, especially Benue, was as a result of the promulgation of anti-open grazing laws and blockade of grazing routes.

The outspoken senator lambasted the defence minister saying his comments will not help in the search for a viable solution to the crisis.

“Minister of defense is doing a good job in the north east in the battle against the insurgents. But his attempt to rationalize, justify, interpret or translate the violence and bloodletting in the states affected by armed Herdsmen does not help in the search for viable solution,” he said.

It would be recalled that the defence minister had last week blamed the New Year day killings in Benue state on the promulgation of the anti-open grazing laws and blockade of grazing routes.

The senator also took a swipe at the minister regarding plans by the government to monitor social media accounts of prominent Nigerians in a bid to tackling the menace of hate speech spreading across the country.

Senator Sani said such expertise and resources should rather be channeled into tackling crime in the society.

“If the energy, resources and time that will be dispensed in monitoring the social media labyrinth by the state security apparatus, will be deployed in targeting and tracking kidnappers, militiamen, Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits and Human traffickers, we will be safer,” he said.

