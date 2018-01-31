Senators may boycott Senate’s security summit – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Senators may boycott Senate's security summit
The Nation Newspaper
Senators are threatening to boycott the February 1 security summit organised by the upper chamber, it was learnt yesterday. They do not want the Villa Banquet Hall venue. The decision to organise the summit was taken by the Senate after a January 17 …
Senate suspends national security summit to honour Ekwueme
Herdsmen, Farmers Crisis: Presidency, National Assembly hold security summit
Breaking: Senate suspends Security Summit in honour of Late Ekwueme
