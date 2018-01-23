SERAP calls on Presidency to release Oby Ezekwesili

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Nigerian government to immediately released the convener of the Bring Back our Girls Group BBOG and former Education minister Ms Oby Ezekwesili.

Oby Ezekwesili had earlier tweeted about her detention and arrest by the Nigeria Police on the orders of the President.

In the tweet, she claimed; I have been ARRESTED along with rest of our BBOG members and NOW DETAINED without a charge by the .@PoliceNG . WE are detained at the FCT command . The Police here has REFUSED to tell us why we are DETAINED. What Are WE Demanding? BringBackOurGirlsNOW!!!!!!!

“The reported false imprisonment & detention of @obyezeks & members of @BBOG_Nigeria makes a mockery of @MBuhari‘s claim that this govt is one of change that is governed by d rule of law. The authorities should immediately release them & allow them to freely exercise their rights,’ SERAP tweeted.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

