Serena Hotels expands to DRC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Serena Hotels is set to expand into the Democratic Republic of Congo with the opening of a new property located on the shore of Lake Kivu in Goma.

Reports indicate that the new property consists of 100 rooms and suits. At the same time, major rebuilds are underway at the Serena Hotels in Dar es Salaam, in Kampala and in Nairobi.

The 36 new Suites and Executive Rooms added to the Kampala Serena include a yet to be named second senior Presidential Suite, which will be larger, more luxurious and provide new levels of comfort to Serena’s top rated VIP clientele.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Serena Hotels expands to DRC appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

