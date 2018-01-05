Serena pulls out of Australian Open
Serena Williams reluctantly pulled out of this year’s Australian Open on Friday, saying she needed more time to be ready to defend her title. She said while she was close to regaining full fitness after giving birth to her first child in September, she was not fully ready to defend her title. The 36-year-old was […]
