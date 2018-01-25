Serena Williams to return to action February
Former world number one Serena Williams will return to the tennis courts next month for the U.S. in their Fed Cup first round tie against the Netherlands. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) disclosed this on Tuesday. Williams has not played a WTA tournament since she won the Australian Open title last year and skipped […]
