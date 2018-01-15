 Seven African Immigrants Die Crossing into Spain | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seven African Immigrants Die Crossing into Spain

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Seven African migrants were discovered dead on Monday in an attempt to reach Lanzarote in Spain’s Canary Islands, some of the deceased were minors authorities said. An inflatable boat at a beach of the popular resort of Costa Teguise with five dead bodies inside, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force reported. Two migrants […]

The post Seven African Immigrants Die Crossing into Spain appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.